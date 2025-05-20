Abhishek Banerjee Replaces Yusuf Pathan in Parl Delegation, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sends Priyanka

New Delhi: A day after threatening to pull out of the Parliamentary delegation traveling to several countries to brief on Operation Sindoor, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nominated her nephew and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee to represent the party. Abhishek Banerjee replaces cricketer turned politician Yusuf Pathan in the group headed by the JD (U)’s Sanjay Kumar Jha. After initial reluctance, Shiv Sena (UBT) has also decided to be on board and will be represented by its Rajya Sabha MP Mrs Priyanka Chaturvedi. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader MP Sanjay Raut had urged INDIA Bloc to stay away from the “Baraat.”

On Monday, not only did Yusuf Pathan withdrew from the delegation , but the party also issued a blunt threat to boycott the mission. However, the TMC decision came after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke to Mamata Banerjee.

"Mamata Banerjee nominates Abhishek Banerjee to represent us in the all-party delegation for India's global stand against terrorism. His voice will echo India's commitment to peace, justice and global cooperation," Trinamool Congress said in a post on X.

Sources said Mamata Banerjee’s change of mind came after Rijiju called up to "pacify" her and seek a name for a representative to the multi-party delegations from her party. It is learnt that the government wants to put up a united face before the world and that withdrawing MP by any political party for any reason would have sent the wrong message.

Earlier, the Centre had named Trinamool MP and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan as a member of one of the seven diplomatic delegations that will travel to different foreign countries to put across India's stand on tackling terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor. However, Pathan later opted out.

On Monday, both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee said the Centre should not decide who the party nominates for the multi-party delegations. CPI(M) MP John Brittas, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, and Congress leader Salman Khurshid are the other members of the delegation that will travel to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Singapore.

Mr Rijiju also spoke to Shiv Sena (UBT) president Mr Uddhav Thackeray. The party wrote in a post on X saying, “This delegation is about India against terrorism, not politics, and on being reassured this, we have also assured the government that we will do what is right and needed for our country via this delegation.” it said, adding that party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi will be a part of the delegation.

“We are all united against the enemies of the country, and that is why the Indian delegation is visiting various countries, and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party will participate in it. Union Minister Hon. Kiren Rijiju Ji contacted party chief Hon. Uddhav Thackeray Saheb over the phone yesterday to discuss this delegation. This delegation is for the purpose of "India against terrorism" and not for politics. After getting the assurance of this, we also made it clear to the Central government that we will ‍ do what is right in the interest of the country. MP Mrs. Priyanka Chaturvedi will be part of this delegation along with other MPs from across the country. After the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, all political parties have expressed support for our country's fight against terrorism, especially against terrorist activities in Pakistan, and to destroy their centers. There should be no disagreement on the fact that our armed forces should take strict action against terrorism,” Shiv Sena (UBT) wrote in a post on X.