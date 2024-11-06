Abhay Prabhavana: Museum of Indic values opened in Pune

HYDERABAD: On his 80th birthday, Abhay Firodia, chairman of the Amar Prerana Trust, inaugurated the Abhay Prabhavana Museum in Pune alongside Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jyotiraditya Scindia. This "Museum of Ideas," India’s largest of its kind, is dedicated to promoting Jain values and Indian culture through immersive exhibits. In an entirely white atmosphere - right down to the seats, decor and attires of the guests - the inauguration event had a spiritual feel to it much like the museum itself.

The museum spans 50 acres on the banks of the Indrayani River and is designed to make Jain and Indic ideals accessible. Inside, 30 galleries offer a mix of high-tech displays, interactive experiences and over 350 artworks. Together, they aim to showcase Jain principles such as compassion and ethical living, in a way that connects deeply with modern life. "Three Es are extremely crucial- education, enterprise and ethics," said Firodia.

Union minister of communication Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the museum's mission was knowledge-sharing. "Knowledge is power,” he said, adding, “The conversion of knowledge into wealth is the future." Union minister for highways Nitin Gadkari also offered his thoughts on the importance of religious philosophies. "Between purse and person, person is more important; between person and party, party is more important; and between party and philosophy, philosophy is more important," he explained.

Other guests at the inaugural ceremony included Justice Dalveer Bhandari of the International Court of Justice, Anna Hazare, Maneka Gandhi, Padma Bhushan D.R. Mehta and Maharaj Kumar Lakshyaraj Singh of Mewar. From the spiritual world were Gurudevshri Rakeshji, Acharya Chandana Ji Maharaj and His Holiness Siling Tongkhor Rinpoche, representing the Dalai Lama.

