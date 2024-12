New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The list includes party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who will contest from New Delhi, Satyendra Jain from Shakur Basti, and Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji.

