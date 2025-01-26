AAP means 'Aawaidh Aamdaniwali Party': Amit Shah@

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the ruling AAP in Delhi, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday described the AAP as “Aawaidh Aamdaniwali Party”, and alleged that it did nothing but spread lies to get votes and indulged in corruption under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership during its 10-year rule in the national capital.

Addressing a public meeting in Narela Assembly constituency, Mr Shah exhorted people to dislodge the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power to end its “misrule”, vowing that the BJP will fulfil all its poll promises, make Delhi the world’s number one capital, and also free the city from illegal Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingyas if it gets a mandate in next month’s elections.

“Kejriwal only told lies to get votes... AAP means ‘Awaidh Aamdaniwali Party’ (party which makes illegal income),” he said Sunday while campaigning for BJP’s Narela candidate Raj Karan Khatri.

The home minister also alleged that the AAP government under Mr Kejriwal’s leadership only told lies to people and indulged in corruption. “The entire Delhi is today struggling with the supply of dirty water and waterlogging. The schools have been finished. There aren’t adequate facilities in hospitals,” he said.

While governance in Delhi under Mr Kejriwal’s AAP worsened over the past 10 years, states ruled by the BJP progressed due to the party’s double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Mr Shah also said the country has “blessed” Mr Modi and made him the country’s Prime Minister for the third consecutive term by reposing faith in him. It is because Mr Modi does what he says, Mr Shah said.

“Bless him once in Delhi too. Delhi will become the number one capital in the world… Make Khatri Sahab (BJP candidate from Narela) victorious. The time has come for them (AAP) to go,” the senior BJP leader told the gathering. “I promise you that you make the BJP win, and within two years we will free Delhi from illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas,” Mr Shah said, as he alleged that the AAP indulged in scams worth crores of rupees during its rule in Delhi. “The (former) education minister (Manish Sisodia) opened liquor shops near schools, temples and gurdwaras to spoil the younger generation, besides indulging in corruption worth crores of rupees. But at the end, both ‘Bade Miya’ (Kejriwal) and ‘Chote Miya’ (Sisodia) were put in jail,” Mr Shah said.

He also claimed that AAP leaders not just indulged in the liquor scam, but also committed scams worth crores of rupees involving the Delhi Jal Board, ration distribution, purchase of DTC buses and construction of classrooms in schools.

Attacking Mr Kejriwal over the alleged scam in the renovation of his official bungalow when he was chief minister, the home minister asked the gathering: “Do any of you have designer marbles worth Rs 6 crores at your house, or motorised curtains worth Rs 4-6 crores, or doors worth Rs 70 lakh which open when you clap?”

“Do you have house carpet worth Rs 50 lakhs, water systems installed for Rs 15 crores, recliner sofas worth Rs 10 lakhs? All these things were there in (Kejriwal’s) ‘Sheesh Mahal’,” he said.

The AAP’s misgovernance will come to an end on February 8, when the BJP comes to power. “Mr Kejriwal, your government is on its way out soon and the BJP is coming to the helm”, Mr Shah said.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.