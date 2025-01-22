AAP lists 7 demands before Centre ahead of budget session

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed concerns over the situation of the middle class in Delhi, saying that they are nowhere to be seen between the "notebank" and "votebank" created by other parties.Listing seven demands before the central government ahead of the budget session in Parliament, he argued that the middle class has become the victim of tax terrorism."(Some) parties have created their votebank in the name of religion and caste and they make promises for a few industrialists so that they donate money.Between this notebank (industrialists) and votebank (others), the middle class is nowhere to be seen. The middle class has been crushed between them. The middle class of India has become the ATM of the government. The truth remains that the Indian middle class is the victim of tax terrorism," Kejriwal said in a video message.He said that many people are leaving the country because of this. "In 2023 itself (approximately) 2.16 lakh people have left the country," Kejriwal said, adding, "We have increased the education budget for the middle class, reduced electricity and water bills, after the elections we will implement Sanjeevani Yojana for free treatment of the elderly."Promising that AAP will become the voice of the middle class, Kejriwal said that his party will raise the issues concerning the middle class in the upcoming budget session of Parliament, scheduled to be held after two weeks.Kejriwal raised seven demands from the central government ahead of the budget session, saying that the next budget session should be dedicated to the middle class."We demand that the next budget of the country be dedicated to the middle class. Today I make seven demands from the central government. They should increase the education budget from two per cent to 10 per cent. The fees in private schools must be regulated," the former Delhi CM said, adding that subsidies and scholarships must be provided for higher education.Kejriwal focused on the need to increase the health budget, demanding that the same should be increased to 10 per cent and tax on health insurance must be removed."The income tax exemption limit should be increased from seven lakh rupees to at least 10 lakh rupees," he said, adding that Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential commodities should be abolished.Furthermore, Kejriwal demanded that the central government start the 50 per cent concession in Railways that was provided to elderly persons. He also said that retirement plans and pension schemes should be introduced for senior citizens."Strong retirement plans and pension schemes should be made for senior citizens and senior citizens should be given free and good treatment in all government and private hospitals across the country," Kejriwal said.