AAP Leaders Looted Delhi: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at an election rally in Delhi's RK Puram on Sunday, accused the ruling AAP party and its leaders of committing scams and vowed tough action against those who “looted Delhi”. In his address, Mr Modi played up the pro-middle-class provisions in the Union Budget. He asserted that no jhuggi will be demolished and no welfare scheme stopped to woo the voters days ahead of February 5 voting for Delhi polls.

At the RK Puram rally, the Prime Minister said the Union Budget has brought cheer to every average household even as he called it the "most middle-class friendly Budget in India's history". He reiterated "Modi ki guarantee" for Delhi and played up the pro-middle class provisions in the Budget, which Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on Friday.

Mr Modi said: "Never since India's Independence have those with annual earnings up to Rs 12 lakhs received such a huge relief. The middle class is saying that this is the most friendly Budget for them in India's history."

The prime minister also lauded the contribution of the middle class in national progress and said the BJP respects and honours honest taxpayers and the Budget relief signalled this.

At a rally, Mr Modi greeted people on Basant Panchami and said the festival marks a change of season and people of Delhi have also made up their minds to change the incumbent AAP government and elect a BJP government.

"The weather starts changing with Basant Panchami. On February 5, the new Basant (spring) of development will descend on Delhi. This time in Delhi, the BJP is forming its government," he said in his hour-long speech.

Engaging the crowds, Mr Modi said, "Entire Delhi is now saying Ab ki baar" and the gathering chanted, "Modi sarkar!"

Slamming the AAP government in the national capital for its alleged false promises and corruption, Mr Modi said its policies have led to the closing of factories, adding that those who have looted people will have to account for it. He also promised to act tough on alleged corruption in the AAP government and make them repay.

Mr Modi said the AAP knows how people of Delhi are angry with them and hate them, so now they have resorted to "spreading falsehood".

“The 'aapda' (AAP) government stands unmasked and exposed before the people of Delhi now. But they are again and again seeking votes on the same false promises. Delhi's people will no longer suffer such falsehood,” he said.

On the one hand is aapda, which stands for false promises and on the other is "Modi's guarantees", the Prime Minister said.

Debunking the AAP's claims, the Prime Minister told people that no jhuggi will be demolished in Delhi and no welfare scheme shut if the BJP comes to power in Delhi.

Leading the campaign push for the BJP, Mr Modi said, be it the poor or the middle class, the life of every family should be prosperous and Delhi will get such a double-engine government that, instead of fighting, works for the welfare of people and ensures that their dreams are fulfilled.

“An aapda government should not be formed in Delhi even by mistake, as it could destroy another five years here. We are seeing how ahead of the Delhi elections, the straws of the 'jhadoo' (the AAP symbol) are scattering," Mr Modi said while referring to some AAP MLAs jumping ship to the BJP.

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Mr Modi asserted, has stood for strengthening the four pillars — poor, farmers, youth and women. The Union Budget is the guarantee of fulfilling Modi's guarantees.

The Union Budget's focus on employment-generating sectors like tourism and manufacturing will benefit the youth, he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke of welfare promises made in the BJP manifesto, including for senior citizens and women, to highlight the benefits a BJP government in the national capital will bring to them.

"When Modi gives a guarantee, he puts his heart, mind and soul into fulfilling it," the Prime Minister said, adding that the BJP government will be formed in Delhi on Feb 8 and by March 8, International Women's Day, women in the national capital will start receiving Rs 2,500 in their bank accounts, a poll promise of the saffron party.

With the middle class, including salaried employees, making up a significant section of voters, the Prime Minister said his government takes decisions that meet their dreams and aspirations.

Mr Modi cited examples of the previous Congress regimes, where the middle class had to pay a large chunk of their incomes back to the government as income tax.

He said during Nehru's tenure, one would have to pay 25 per cent of Rs 12 lakhs earned as taxes. During Indira Gandhi's tenure, one would have had to pay back a substantial amount too, but not any more.