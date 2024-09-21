AAP leader Atishi Marlena sworn in as 8th Chief Minister of Delhi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena was sworn in as the 8th Chief Minister of Delhi by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas here on Saturday.

Earlier, the Chief Minister designate Atishi, accompanied by the AAP leaders who will be part of her cabinet, met party supremo and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.

Atishi was chosen as the leader of the legislature party after Kejriwal made an unexpected announcement that he would resign as chief minister and return to the post only if Delhi's people give him a "certificate of honesty" in the assembly polls likely to be held early next year.

Atishi and AAP leaders Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj visited Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines before the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 4.30 pm.

Mukesh Ahlawat, a first-time MLA from Sultanpur Majra, who will be a new face in Atishi's cabinet, also met the former chief minister.