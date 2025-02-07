AAP, BJP trade charges on eve of Delhi poll results

New Delhi:With the Delhi Assembly election results set to be announced on Saturday, the national capital is on edge. On the eve of the counting day, allegations and counter-allegations flew thick and fast with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal accusing the BJP of trying to “poach” his party’s candidates. He also filed a written complaint to lieutenant-governor V.K. Saxena. In a post on X, Kejriwal claimed that 16 AAP candidates “received calls from the BJP, asking them to switch sides and promising them ministerial berths and Rs 15 crore each”. The L-G has ordered a probe into the allegations and officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau met the former Delhi chief minister to record his statement and look into the allegations. The BJP, however, claimed that the AAP leaders were trying to create “panic and a situation of unrest” in Delhi by spreading such “false and misleading information”. A meeting of AAP leaders and candidates was also held at Kejriwal’s residence on Friday morning. While the meeting was apparently held to discuss the BJP’s alleged attempt to poach AAP candidates, sources said the party leadership was drawing up a strategy to keep its flock together in the event of a close finish.

Earlier, the ACB team which reached Mr Kejriwal’s residence was not allowed to enter, since it could not furnish any “advance notice”. Later in the evening, the ACB issued the notice asking Mr Kejriwal to “join the probe”. The notice also warned of potential legal action (if the allegations are not substantiated), asking Mr Kejriwal to explain why those spreading such allegations should not be prosecuted for creating “panic and unrest” AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who had also made a similar complaint, had recorded his statement with the ACB.

Meanwhile, even as the exit polls predicted a BJP victory, some of its own leaders are cautious in their optimism. Saffron poll pundits say “there is not likely to be a nail-biting finish… It will be a clear mandate and could go either way”.

AAP heavyweights Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain are, meanwhile, locked in fierce battles. The AAP could be on a sticky wicket as the Congress was reportedly eating into its vote share. For the BJP, if the exit poll predictions hold true and the party secures a comfortable victory, sources indicate the party may propose a woman candidate for the position of chief minister, signalling a potential shift in strategy.

The BJP, which has been out of power for in the national capital for nearly three decades, launched a high-octane propaganda blitz on an unprecedented scale. Top party leaders reached out to voters with a mix of promises and freebies. Its campaign focused mainly on corruption and nationalistic sentiments. “The corruption issue resonated deeply and our campaign songs were on the lips of voters,” another BJP leader claimed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearhead the charge, delivering a scathing attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of prioritising personal luxuries over public welfare. The BJP targeted key constituencies, traditionally loyal to the AAP, including JJ clusters, unauthorised colonies and the middle class. In a bid to woo Dalit voters, the BJP also fielded a large number of Dalit candidates.

The AAP camp also sounded confident about retaining power. “We will lose some seats, but we will return,” an AAP leader said. The party rejected the exit poll predictions claiming that those were “designed to suit the master”. In contrast to earlier elections, however, Mr Kejriwal’s fight in the New Delhi Assembly constituency is expected to be much tougher this time. He is locked in a fierce battle against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit. While Mr Kejriwal’s critics have predicted his defeat, some BJP leaders are focusing on the potential sway of the Balmiki community vote. Although the Balmiki community has been moving away from the AAP, it remains unclear whether a majority of this vote will shift to the BJP or the Congress. AAP leaders were, however, confident that in Kalkaji Assembly constituency, Delhi chief minister Atishi “will be able to defeat” the BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and the Congress’ Alka Lamba. Despite some poll pundits writing off AAP’s Manish Sisodia in Jangpura constituency, his rivals are not that confident. “Sisodia just could scrape through”, a Congress leader felt.

The Congress, which once dominated Delhi politics, appears to be lagging far behind both the BJP and the AAP. The failure to stitch an alliance with the AAP, and INDIA bloc allies Trinamul Congress and Samajwadi Party throwing their weight behind Mr Kejriwal has hurt the party. Despite efforts to gain ground, the party seemed to have failed to inspire much confidence among voters.



