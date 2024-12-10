AAP, BJP Engage in Pushpa-Style Poster Battle Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have engaged in a poster battle ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with both the parties using Pushpa 2-style posters to take target at each other.
AAP has put up a poster with the title “Kejriwal Jhukega Nahi" (Kejriwal will not bow down) inspired by the Pushpa movie. In the poster, Kejriwal can be seen standing with a broom (election symbol) over his shoulder, and at the bottom it is written: “4th term coming soon.”
On December 9, BJP has also released a poster of the State president Virendraa Sachdeva sitting on a chair posing as the protagonist with "Bhrashtachariyon Ko Khatam Karenge, Rappa Rappa” (will eliminate the corrupt, Rappa Rappa) written on the poster.
Both the parties have been hitting out at each other through various media, including social media, with posters, slogans, and memes.
The BJP has accused the AAP of indulging in corruption and failing to deliver basic services to people in 10 years. The AAP has raised the law and order issue in the national capital, launching an attack on the Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will seek to retain power in Delhi for the third time after their success in 2015 and 2020. AAP won 62 seats in the 2020 assembly elections. Meanwhile, BJP, who last won the elections in Delhi in 1993, looks to dethrone AAP from the national capital.
Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in February 2025, and the parties will contest in 70 assembly seats.
