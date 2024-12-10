AAP, BJP Engage in Pushpa-Style Poster Battle Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections





Both the parties have been hitting out at each other through various media, including social media, with posters, slogans, and memes.

The BJP has accused the AAP of indulging in corruption and failing to deliver basic services to people in 10 years. The AAP has raised the law and order issue in the national capital, launching an attack on the Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will seek to retain power in Delhi for the third time after their success in 2015 and 2020. AAP won 62 seats in the 2020 assembly elections. Meanwhile, BJP, who last won the elections in Delhi in 1993, looks to dethrone AAP from the national capital.

Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in February 2025, and the parties will contest in 70 assembly seats.

Pushpa 2 collection

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has grossed over Rs 880 crore worldwide in five days, and if this performance continues, the movie is expected to surpass Rs 1000 crore.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule features Allu Arjun in the lead, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.