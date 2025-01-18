AAP Announces Free Bus Rides for Male Students

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced free bus rides for male students if his party gets re-elected in the February 5 Assembly polls.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also demanded a 50 per cent rebate for students in Delhi Metro fares, the party said, hours before the BJP released its manifesto for the polls.

He said the discount should be borne equally by the Centre and the Delhi government as they are partners in the Delhi Metro.

Addressing the media, the former chief minister said, “Women in Delhi are already enjoying free bus rides. Now, we will extend the same benefit to male students to ease their financial burden and promote education accessibility.” He assured that the scheme would be a priority for his government if re-elected.

“The Metro fares are expensive for students. I have requested Prime Minister Modi to introduce this scheme, and we are ready to bear half the cost,” Kejriwal said at the press conference, adding that the initiative could be rolled out after the elections.

Later in the evening, after BJP released its manifesto, Kejriwal claimed the BJP has “copied” the AAP and announced several ‘revris’ in its Delhi poll manifesto though PM Modi won’t approve of the “freebies” promised by his party.

“The BJP has repeatedly said that Kejriwal gives away free handouts, but today the BJP’s national president announced that they too will provide free handouts to the people of Delhi,” he said, launching a scathing attack on the Opposition party.

The former chief minister also said that the Prime Minister should now accept he was “wrong” in criticising him for providing free handouts.

“To reduce the financial burden on students, I propose offering a 50 per cent concession on Metro fares for them. Since the Delhi Metro is a joint project between the Delhi government and the Central government, with equal 50:50 collaboration, the costs for implementing this concession should also be shared equally between the two governments. From our side, we are planning to make bus travel completely free for students. I am confident that you will agree with this proposal,” the letter to the Prime Minister read.

Kejriwal also lambasted the BJP over the “abuse” of AAP MLA Rituraj Jha by BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla in a TV debate.

He claimed that they (BJP) have left no stone unturned to humiliate Poorvanchalis. “It was evident from his words and tone that the BJP harbours disdain for the Poorvanchal community. This disdain is also reflected in their ticket distribution, where they gave only five tickets to Poorvanchalis compared to the 12 tickets given by AAP. Why would the Poorvanchal community vote for a party that insults and disrespects them?” Kejriwal asked.