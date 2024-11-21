 Top
Home » Nation

AAP Announces First List of 11 Candidates for Delhi Assembly Polls

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
21 Nov 2024 1:38 PM IST
AAP Announces First List of 11 Candidates for Delhi Assembly Polls
x

Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced the first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, due in February 2025.

The list of 11 candidates announced by the party included six leaders who recently switched from BJP and Congress. Former BJP leaders Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha and BB Tyagi as well as former Congress leaders Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad, Veer Dhingan and Sumesh Shokeen who joined AAP recently also included in the list, reported ANI.

More details awaited...

Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick