AAP Announces First List of 11 Candidates for Delhi Assembly Polls

Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced the first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, due in February 2025.

The list of 11 candidates announced by the party included six leaders who recently switched from BJP and Congress. Former BJP leaders Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha and BB Tyagi as well as former Congress leaders Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad, Veer Dhingan and Sumesh Shokeen who joined AAP recently also included in the list, reported ANI.