Aaditya Thackeray Assures No Roll Back of ‘Ladki Bahin’ and Toll Waiver

�Mumbai: After chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Uddhav Thackeray will stop all welfare schemes launched by the Mahayuti government if the Maha Vikas Aghadi comes to power, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader assured that ‘CM Majhi Ladki Bahin’ and toll waiver at Mumbai’s entry points will not be scrapped. Accusing the Eknath Shinde government of providing undue benefits to the Adani group in the proposed redevelopment of Dharavi slums, the former minister said that the MVA government will scrap incentives above and beyond the tender of the Dharavi Redevelopment project.

CM Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Uddhav Thackeray in his Dussehra rally speech has promised that he will scrap all schemes announced by the Mahayuti government. However, Aaditya Thackeray denied the allegations.

“The toll exemption for light motor vehicles at the five entry points of Mumbai will continue. Ladki Bahin scheme will also continue. We are not going to scrap these schemes after coming to power,” Mr. Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further said that the present government has announced several sops for their “favourite contractors” in the cabinet meetings held since July this year while publicising only the smaller schemes announced for common people. He alleged that the Adani Group, which is executing the Dharavi Redevelopment project, is being given 1,080 acres of Mumbai land. “Toll tax for LMVs at Mumbai entry point was only Rs 45. People are still getting something from it. But in the guise of announcing several sops in the last few cabinets ahead of the polls, the government took decisions to benefit the Adani Group,” he said.

The government waived the toll for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai at all five booths starting October 14 midnight. Eligible women get Rs 1,500 per month of financial assistance under the Shinde government's flagship ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’.

“We will continue these schemes. In fact we will increase the benefits given to women by saving the money given to ‘Ladke contractors’ (beloved contractors),” Mr. Thackeray said.