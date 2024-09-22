A Bullet Fired by Pakistan at LoC Will Trigger Our Artillery: Amit Shah

�Srinagar: Home minister Amit Shah said Saturday that Pakistan is afraid of (Indian) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that is why a ceasefire is holding along the borders.

“The rumbling sounds of artillery shelling have fallen silent, and a ceasefire is holding along the borders because Pakistan fears Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. If they indulge in any mischief by firing a bullet, we will respond with (firing) an artillery shell,” he said while addressing a BJP rally in Mendhar, a town close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir 's Poonch district.

The Home Minister, once again, targeted the three dynastic political families-the Gandhis, the Abdullahs and the Muftis- saying that their “misrule” obliterated several generations of the people of J&K and brought the erstwhile state on the brink of collapse. He added the elections to the Union Territory (UT) Assembly being held in three phases are about ending the rule of three dynastic parties -The Congress, the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)- “who also obstructed democracy here”.

He said the LoC and International Border (IB) with Pakistan in Jammu were witnessing frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops earlier mainly because those who ruled from Delhi then were frightened of Pakistan. “They (Pakistan) do not dare to do it now but, if they do, they will be given a befitting reply,” he said.

He asserted that the guns have fallen silent, and peace is prevailing on the borders and people are living at ease and carrying out their daily chores as a dividend of the concerted efforts of the BJP government at the Centre. He promised the government will construct more bunkers along the borders for the safety of the people.

He said that when Farooq was in power, the border areas of J&K would witness frequent shelling. He accused the former chief minister and his NC of fuelling militancy and terrorism in the erstwhile state.

“Since 1990, this place has been destroyed by the menace of terrorism. Farooq Abdullah was responsible for giving guns in the hands of the youth here to destroy their future. We will also give guns in the hands of Paharis, the Gujjars and the Bakarwals but through recruitments of the J&K police, the Indian Army and other forces so that these institutions are strengthened further to fight the terrorism effectively and save their homeland,” Mr. Shah said.

He alleged that during the successive governments of NC, PDP and Congress, the Paharis, the Gujjars and the Bakarwals were deprived of their rights. "Let me tell you even if Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah turn themselves upside down, we will not reverse the reservation accorded to the Paharis. We will rather enhance it for the benefit of the Paharis, the Gujjars and the Bakarwals, ” he said.

He held the dynastic political families—the Abdullahs, the Muftis and the Gandhis -- also responsible for the killing of 40,000 people following the outbreak of insurgency in J&K in 1989. “It was because of these three families, J&K didn’t see Panchayat, BDC and DDC polls for a long time. Today, over 30,000 representatives of panchayats, blocks, and districts are enjoying the fruit of democracy,” he said.

Later while addressing party rallies at Surankote, Thanamandi, Rajouri and Akhnoor, the Home Minister said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talks about “Mohabat ki Dukaan” but issues the ‘Farman (order) of Terror” by proposing resumption of talks with Pakistan. “Till Pakistan stops terrorism, there can be no talks. Only recently, the Pakistan defence minister said that they are with the Congress and NC on the agenda of restoring Article 370. Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed of this episode, but instead he has come here asking for votes”, he said.

The Home Minister said that he wants to tell the Abdullah family that no matter what they do, Article 370 will never return. “Like Article 370, terrorism too has been buried and can never return regardless how much they try”, he said. He alleged that the NC candidates are threatening people by saying that they will face consequences if they do not vote in their favour. “But I ask the people not to be afraid because the people who are threatening will face consequences. Let Omar Abdullah know, the Modi government will not allow terrorism to re-enter these beautiful hills of J&K. Farooq Abdullah should account for the 35 years of spreading terrorism in J&K and placing weapons in the hands of the children here”, he said.

Mr. Shah alleged that Pakistan, the Congress, and the NC pursue the same agenda in J&K. “Rahul Baba recently said in America that they will remove reservations once their party is in power. But I want to tell him that his party has always been anti-reservation. As long as the BJP is there, no one can remove reservations,” he said.

Showering praise on J&K’s Gujjar, Bakarwal, and Pahari tribes, the Home Minister said that since 1947 they have contributed immensely to the security of the nation. “In all the wars with Pakistan after 1947, they have saved the nation like soldiers. When in the 1990s terror ripped through J&K, these people braved the bullets of terrorists. I want to tell you today that the entire nation is proud of you, and the nation honours you”

At these rallies too, he, in a scathing attack on the dynastic parties-the Congress, the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), he said. He added, “Now they are saying that they will review the decisions to proliferate democracy in J&K. They spread terror in J&K from the 1990s till 2014, resulting in the death of 40,000 youth”. He further said, “Many ruined their lives by taking up stones or guns. These three families did nothing to stop terrorism. But the Narendra Modi government worked towards ending terror and gave laptops to youth. Modiji has eradicated terrorism from J&K and replaced stones in the hands of the youth with laptops.”

He accused Omar Abdullah of terrorising the people by saying that terrorism will resurface in J&K. “But I want to tell him that Modiji is the Prime Minister, and I am the home minister; we will never let terrorism to raise its ugly head in J&K again”. He asked, “Where was Farooq

when terrorism was ripping the Valley apart?” Answering himself, he said, “He was enjoying holidays in London. Do you want a government like that?”

Presenting the BJP-led government report card, he said, “We gave health insurance up to Rs 5 lakhs which is now being enhanced to Rs 10 lakhs for the families with an elderly member.” He added, “We give 5 kg of food grains free of charge. Modiji has also decided to connect villages with a population of even 50 people with concrete roads. The biggest benefit of this scheme will be availed by the people living in the hills of J&K”.

He said, “When I tabled the bill in Lok Sabha for giving reservations to the Paharis, Farooq Abdullah opposed it. There was also a former judge (NC MP Hasnain Masoodi) who too opposed it and started inciting the Gujjars. But we said that we will not reduce the reservations meant for the Gujjars and gave reservations to the Paharis. The Narendra Modi government does what it says”.

He said, “We have promised to give Rs 18,000 per year to the senior most woman in every family. Modiji is giving Rs 6,000 to every farmer. If the BJP forms a government here, we will make it ₹ 10,000, will reduce the electricity tariff for agricultural purposes and give free electricity up to 500 units, build metro lines and an international airport Jammu, develop the Tawi riverfront, and create tourist cities like Pahalgam in Poonch and Rajouri”.