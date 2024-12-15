A '71 war-widow's tribute to husband's memorial for first time

Kolkata: 53 years after India’s historic military victory over Pakistan in the Liberation War that gave birth to Bangladesh as a nation, a Veer Nari (war-widow) from West Bengal could pay her tribute to her martyred husband for the first time at a ceremony to honour his supreme sacrifice.

On Sunday, Maili Chhetri (74) from Dalmore Tea Estate in Alipurduar laid a wreath at the memorial of her husband, Tek Bahadur Chhetri, who had served as a jawan in the Indian Army, at Krishnaganj in Nadia a day before Vijay Diwas celebration that marks the war victory.

Looking at the memorial she said in tears, “I never knew that after 53 years I will be able to see him again.” Ms Chhetri also thanked all the ex-servicemen of Krishnaganj and the state government for giving her the opportunity after the telegram she received from the Army Headquarters in December of 1971.

During the 1971 war, Tek Bahadur was posted as a Sepoy in the 5 Guards regiment of the Indian Army. Leading a commando platoon under heavy enemy fire, he displayed exceptional bravery before being killed in action in November near Krishnapur in the then East Pakistan.

West Bengal Rajya Sainik Board secretary Colonel (retired) Partha Barik, who interacted with Ms Chhetri, said, “The last rites of the soldier were performed near Mathabhanga River in November of 1971. A memorial was constructed but it remained under bushes before being rediscovered in 2024.