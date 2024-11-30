90-Year-Old in Gujarat Loses ₹1 Crore Life Savings in Digital Scam

Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident, a 90-year-old man from Gujarat was defrauded of his entire life savings of ₹1 crore in a sophisticated digital scam. The elderly victim, whose identity has been withheld, was targeted by cybercriminals posing as bank officials.

The scammers reportedly contacted the victim over the phone, claiming irregularities in his bank account and offering to "help" resolve the issue. Using fear tactics and technical jargon, they manipulated the man into sharing sensitive banking details, including his one-time passwords (OTPs). Over time, they siphoned off his savings through multiple transactions.

The fraud came to light when the victim's family noticed the sudden depletion of funds and approached the bank for clarification. Upon learning that the transactions were unauthorized, they immediately filed a police complaint.

Local police and the cybercrime cell have launched an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the scammers used fake caller IDs and cloned websites to gain the victim's trust. Efforts are underway to trace the culprits and recover the stolen money.

This incident highlights the growing threat of digital fraud, particularly targeting senior citizens. Authorities have reiterated the importance of awareness, urging people to avoid sharing personal information over unsolicited calls or emails.

"Cybercriminals exploit the lack of digital literacy among elderly individuals. It is crucial to educate them about such risks," said a senior cybercrime official.

The family of the victim is devastated, as the lost funds represented a lifetime of savings. The police have assured full support in the investigation and have urged the public to report suspicious activities immediately.

This case serves as a grim reminder of the need for stringent cybersecurity measures and public awareness campaigns to combat rising online scams.