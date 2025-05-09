90 Flights To Delhi Cancelled

New Delhi: With 27 airports shut in the wake of India’s anti-terror operation against Pakistan, the Delhi airport saw the cancellation of 90 flights, including five international departures and six arrivals by various airlines on Thursday.

Sources said all cancelled flights had destinations that are closed at the moment. Among the cancelled flights were 46 domestic departures and 33 arrivals between 8 am to 2 pm.

"All operations across Delhi Airport's terminals and its four runways are proceeding as usual. However, changing airspace conditions have impacted some flights," DIAL said in a post on X. Sources said that there was no congestion at Delhi airport at present, and all landings and takeoffs are as per schedule.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), said that it is working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any disruptions to flight schedules.

India on Wednesday logged 430 cancellations due to the tense border situation. Several airlines announced that they will not be operating in certain sectors till May 10, and passengers have the flexibility to cancel or reschedule tickets till May 15.

Air India announced a special concession for defence personnel till May 31, 2025, and has offered full refunds on cancellation and a one-time waiver on rescheduling flights up to June 30, 2025, to support their duty commitments.