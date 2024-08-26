80 kg gold, 9 quintal silver seized in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The sleuths of the Commercial Tax and Good and Services Tax (CT & GST) on Monday detained huge quantities of gold and silver from near Bhubaneswar airport.



As per initial reports, around 80 kilograms of gold and over one quintal of silver have been seized. Sources said that the gold and silver were being transported in two container vehicles.



The cost of the gold and silver is said to be around Rs 30 crore. However, the source and ownership of the gold and silver were not ascertained yet.