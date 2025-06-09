8 P&H High Court Judges Visit Kashmir With Families to Boost Tourism

Srinagar: As tourism in Kashmir is slowly and gradually bouncing back after suffering from a major downturn in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, a group of eight judges of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana are along with their families currently on a visit of the scenic region to join hands to revive it fully.

“We are here to rekindle Kashmir’s tourism spirit,” said one of the eight visiting judges. The tourism stakeholders here see their supplementing the government and local efforts as a “friendly and encouraging step.”

Rauf Tramboo, who heads a highlands journey and adventure travel company and is also President Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir (WGAJK), said, “Judges represent a powerful and respected institution. It is delightsome, meaningful and reassuring that they chose to visit us along with their families. It will certainly send a positive message to where it matters.”

He added that major travel companies and tour operators of the country too are striving hard to push Kashmir out of the ongoing slump and “we expect the government at the Centre will issue instructions to various ministries, departments and other official agencies to hold conference and other events in Kashmir which will create a buzz about the place again.”

The visiting judges are Justices Vinod S. Bharadwaj, Pankaj Jain, Jasjit Singh Bedi, Nidhi Gupta, Harkesh Manuja, Aman Choudhary, N.S. Shekawat and Vikram Aggarwal. Their itinerary includes Shikara (water-gondola) rides on Srinagar’s famed Dal Lake, strolling through Mughal Gardens in the foothills of Zabarwan, visits to historic City centre Lal Chowk and nearby Polo View Market and sojourns at the Valley’s key resorts.

Justice Aggarwal, according to local news agency KNO, expressed satisfaction with the security and other arrangements in the Valley. He urged tourists from across the country to visit Kashmir and enjoy its unmatched scenic beauty and hospitality.