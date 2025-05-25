8 Bangla People Held in WB Without Passport

Berhampore: Eight Bangladeshi nationals, including three women and their Indian agent were arrested by the police in Murshidabad of West Bengal on Saturday evening for illegal entry.

The Bangladeshi nationals are Mohammad Robiul Islam from Rajshahi, Idris Sheikh and Julekha Bibi from Khulna and Milan Sheikh, Anarul Sheikh, Milan Gazi, Farjana Khatun and Yasmin Khatun from Narail.

Their Indian agent, Jalal Sheikh, is from Katlamari village in Raninagar of Murshidabad. He was with the Bangladeshi group which was caught from a trekker that was stopped by the police on night patrol for checking at around 8.30 pm at Gouribag Bridge.

Additional SP (Lalbag) Raspreet Singh said that the eight Bangladeshi nationals were booked under the Foreigner's Act for not having passport and other documents while the Indian national was charged for sheltering the Bangladeshis in the guise of Indian citizens.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the eight Bangladeshis illegally crossed the international border in Murshidabad earlier and entered India. They later procured fake EPICs and Aadhar Cards and went to Gujarat to work as migrant workers for some time.

The group however returned to Murshidabad recently to evade arrest due to stringent vigilance and took help from Jalal to cross the India-Bangladesh border in the district for escape. Jalal was guiding the Bangladeshi nationals by traveling with them to the border.