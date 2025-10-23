₹79,000-cr Defence Proposals Cleared for Army, Navy, IAF

New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday gave initial approval to defence procurement proposals worth ₹79,000 crore, including the Nag Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) System.

For the Indian Army, Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was granted for the procurement of the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground-Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES), and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) equipped with material handling cranes.

The induction of the Nag Missile System will enhance the Army’s capability to neutralise enemy combat vehicles, bunkers, and other field fortifications. The GBMES will provide round-the-clock electronic intelligence on enemy emitters, while the new HMVs will significantly improve logistical support in varied terrains.

For the Indian Navy, AoN was accorded for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30mm Naval Surface Guns (NSG), Advanced Lightweight Torpedoes (ALWT), Electro-Optical Infrared Search and Track Systems, and Smart Ammunition for the 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount.

The acquisition of LPDs will strengthen the Navy’s amphibious operations capability in coordination with the Army and Air Force. The integrated sea-lift capability provided by LPDs will also support peacekeeping missions and humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) operations. The ALWT, indigenously developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (DRDO), can engage conventional, nuclear, and midget submarines. The 30mm NSG will enhance the Navy’s and Coast Guard’s ability to conduct low-intensity maritime operations and anti-piracy missions.

For the Indian Air Force, AoN was approved for the Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) and other proposals. The CLRTS/DS is capable of autonomous take-off and landing, navigation, target detection, and payload delivery within mission areas.