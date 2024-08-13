78th Independence Day: Theme and Significance

Indian Flag Indian Flag

Hyderabad: India is all set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on 15th August. This day marks the anniversary of India's liberation from British colonial rule of two long centuries.

Since Independence every year, the country celebrates its accomplishments as well as the rich cultural diversity that makes it unique. The day honors, India's Independence as well as the progress the country has made over the years.

This year's theme for the celebration is "Viksit Bharat, " which translates into "Developed India." This reflects the government of India's goal of making the country a developed nation by 2047 coinciding with the 100th anniversary of Independence.

Like every year, the Independence Day celebrations will take place in the Red Fort in Delhi, where the Prime Miniter will hoist the flag and deliver a speech. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his speech for the 11th time in a row.

This year, Prime Minister will hoist the flag at 7:30 a.m. following which he will address the nation. The event will be live broadcasted on Doordarshan, the YouTube channel of Press Information Beaureu, and the social media handles of the PMO.