7,500 delegates from India and 16 countries to attend ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is gearing up for one of the most anticipated events in its industrial calendar—the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.’ Scheduled for January 28-29, this biennial business summit will bring together over 7,500 delegates from across India and 16 countries to explore new avenues of investment and collaboration.

According to Odisha’s minister for industries and skill development, Sampad Chandra Swain, the event has already attracted widespread international attention. “As of today, 16 countries have confirmed their participation. We expect this number to continue growing. Representatives, including ambassadors, business delegations, and top industrialists, will be joining us for what promises to be a landmark event,” Swain, accompanied by principal secretary of state industries department Hemant Sharma, shared during a press briefing in Bhubaneswar.

The conclave will feature the participation of some of the most prominent figures in Indian industry. Among the high-profile attendees are L.N. Mittal of ArcelorMittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group, Anil Agarwal of Vedanta, Sajjan Jindal of JSW, Naveen Jindal of Jindal Steel and Power, Karan Adani of Adani Group, and TV Narendran of Tata Steel. Their presence underscores the significance of the event for both national and global stakeholders.

The ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28. The two-day event is set to welcome over 100 international delegates, including representatives from countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Vietnam, Italy, Belarus, and the United Kingdom. In total, more than 7,500 industrialists and business leaders are expected to converge at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha has positioned itself as a leading destination for industrial growth in India. Industry experts predict that the event could unlock investment opportunities worth an impressive Rs 5 lakh crore. Minister Swain highlighted that the state government has already approved 159 industrial proposals, with an estimated investment of Rs 2.75 lakh crore within just the first seven months of its current tenure. These initiatives are poised to generate over 2.15 lakh jobs, further cementing Odisha’s role as a key player in India's industrial revolution.

“The ‘Make in Odisha Conclave’ is not just a platform for showcasing the state’s industrial potential, but also an opportunity to sign groundbreaking agreements that will have long-term benefits for Odisha and its people,’ Swain said.

With robust participation from both Indian and international industrial leaders, ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ is expected to set the stage for transformative partnerships and innovations that will drive the state's economic growth for years to come.