74 Lakh Voter Names at Risk of Deletion in Bihar

New Delhi:Names of nearly 74 lakh voters are on the verge of being stuck off in Bihar as forms of nearly 30 lakh voters have not been received by the Election Commission so far during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) while nearly 43.93 lakh electors have not been were found at their addresses during house to house inspection.

Amid concerns over SIR in Bihar, the Election Officers of the state have held meetings with the representatives of all political parties and have shared detailed lists of the 29.62 lakh electors whose forms have not been received so far and also of the nearly 43.93 lakh electors who were not found at their addresses, ECI officials said on Monday. These include 11, 484 electors who are untraceable and 7.5 lakh who are enrolled in multiple places.



The ECI officials said all the 12 major political parties have also been requested to connect with these remaining electors, through their district presidents and nearly 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLA)s.



“This is to ensure that the entire election machinery, including the political parties, works together in a mission mode so that no eligible elector is left out from the draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1, 2025,” officials said.



Once the draft roll is published, any member of the public can file objections for any additions, deletions, and rectification in Draft Electoral Rolls within one month.



Meanwhile, Bihar has become the first state in the country to have all polling stations with less than 1,200 electors. As per Election Commission of India 12,817 new polling stations have been added in the state to prevent long queues at the polling stations.



Officials said the earlier ceiling of 1,500 electors per polling station had been revised to 1,200 electors/PS. After adding 12,817 new PS, the total number of PS in Bihar will go up to 90,712 from the earlier 77,895. Officials said the major achievement of Bihar is to be followed by other states and Union Territories.

