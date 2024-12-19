70 Hindu Pilgrims from India Visit Pakistan's Katas Raj Temples

Lahore: Around 70 Hindu pilgrims arrived in Lahore from India on Thursday to perform religious rituals at the Katas Raj temples in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, is a complex of several Hindu temples connected to one another by walkways. The temple complex surrounds a pond named Katas, regarded as sacred by Hindus.

The Hindu delegation led by Vijay Kumar Sharma arrived here via the Wagah border crossing. It was warmly received by Additional Secretary (Shrines) Saifullah Khokhar and Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee President Krishna Sharma.

"Some 71 Hindus arrived here on Thursday to attend festivities at Katas Raj temples. The pilgrims will travel from Lahore to Katas Raj temples in Chakwal, some 300kms from Lahore, via special buses amid high security on Friday," Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Ghulam Mohayuddin told PTI.

On December 21, the pilgrims will perform religious rituals, including Bhanu Saptami, at the temple, joined by several Pakistani Hindus. Evening ceremonies will include the traditional lighting of lamps (Deep Mala).

The seven-day pilgrimage will conclude on December 25 and the delegation will return to their home land same day.

Talking to reporters at Wagah, Sharma expressed gratitude for the warm reception and highlighted that their visit promotes peace and love. He appreciated the arrangements made by the ETPB.

Additional Secretary (Shrines) Saifullah Khokhar said that under the directives of ETPB Chairman Syed Ataur Rehman, comprehensive arrangements, including security, accommodation and transport, have been made for the Hindu pilgrims.

Krishna Sharma, President of the Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee, emphasized that Hindu places of worship in Pakistan are safe, and the ETPB continues to oversee their renovation and maintenance.

The ETPB early this month inaugurated a residential complex built for Hindu pilgrims at the Katas Raj temples.

According to the ETPB, a 36-room residential building next to the Katas Raj temples has been constructed at a cost of PKR190 million.

"It has been ensured that Hindu pilgrims coming from all over the world, including India, can stay here with all facilities," Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain said at the inaugural ceremony.

He said in addition to improved facilities, 6,000 plants of different species have been planted for the health of the temple's environment and conservation of the heritage has been ensured with modern infrastructure and environmental awareness.

He further said the ETPB has installed a 40-KW solar system and spacious parking facilities at the Katas Raj temples so that Hindu pilgrims and tourists from Pakistan and around the world can enjoy complete facilities.