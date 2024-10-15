7 MLCs Nominated by Mahayuti Sworn in Hours Before Assembly Polls Announcement

MUMBAI: Despite the strong opposition of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, seven new members of the legislative assembly were sworn in three hours before the Election Commission of India announced Maharashtra Assembly polls. The MLCs were appointed by the Governor on the recommendation of the state government. Shiv Sena (UBT) also moved the Bombay High Court against the appointments, but the court refused to stay the swearing-in.

Deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe administered the oath to seven MLCs including three nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party, two nominated by Shiv Sena and two from the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar.

The BJP’s nominations included party’s state women wing chief Chitra Wagh, party leader Vikrant Patil from Raigad district and Dharmguru Babusing Maharaj Rathod from Washim. The NCP nominated former legislator Pankaj Bhujbal and Idris Naikwadi. The Shiv Sena nominated former MLC Manisha Kayande and party leader to the Upper house of the state legislature.

The Governor can appoint 12 members to the legislative council on the recommendation of the state government. The state cabinet had on Monday recommended the names to Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, who approved the list on the same day evening. Accordingly, their swearing-in was held on Tuesday afternoon. According to sources, the remaining five appointments will be made after the Assembly elections.

The issue of the appointment of the 12 MLCs has been pending before the high court for the last two years. The previous government led by Uddhav Thackeray had recommended 12 names in 2020 to then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who did not take decision on it. After becoming the CM in 2022, Eknath Shinde withdrew the list given by his predecessor.

Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Sunil Modi has challenged the Shinde government’s decision to withdraw the earlier list. On Tuesday, his lawyer Harshad Shrikandhe told the bench that the seven MLCs were being appointed, even as the court has reserved his plea for order. However, Advocate General Birendra Saraf appearing for the state told a division bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar that there was no stay or injunction from the court or any assurance given by the government that the appointment would not be made.

Advocate Shrikandhe told the bench that the petitioner only wanted to bring to the HC’s notice the development of the appointment of seven MLCs and was not seeking immediate hearing as the court has reserved its final order.

Criticising the Shinde government, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “The decision to appoint seven MLCs even though the matter is pending before the high court shows they have no respect for the judiciary.”

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto also called it an “unconstitutional decision”.



