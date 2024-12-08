68-year-old woman chased, bitten by stray dogs in Thane

A 68-year-old woman in Thane’s Titwala area was chased and bitten by a pack of stray dogs before being rescued by a watchman from a nearby building, according to a police official. The distressing incident occurred on Sunday when the woman, identified as Shanti Devi, was walking through the locality. She was suddenly attacked by a group of stray dogs, which chased her down and began to bite her.

The woman struggled to escape but was unable to fend off the dogs, who continued to attack her. During the attack, a watchman from a nearby building heard her screams and rushed to her aid. The watchman managed to scare the dogs away and helped the woman to safety, where he alerted the local authorities for immediate assistance.

Upon receiving the call, police and medical personnel arrived at the scene. Shanti Devi was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors reported that she sustained multiple bites, primarily on her legs and arms. Fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening, but she required several stitches and a round of anti-rabies shots as a precaution.

Local residents have expressed concern over the increasing number of stray dogs in the area, prompting authorities to look into the issue of stray animal control. This incident has reignited debates about the safety of residents and the need for better measures to manage stray animals in urban areas.

The police have registered a complaint and are investigating the matter further. Meanwhile, animal control officers are expected to conduct a survey and take steps to address the stray dog population in the locality to prevent similar incidents in the future.