67 Indians Rescued From Cambodia

�New Delhi:�The Indian Embassy in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh said that as many as 67 Indians have been rescued from the clutches of cyber criminals in Cambodia. Of these, 39 Indians have returned to India in the past two days while the remaining 28 will return soon, the embassy added. The Embassy provided crucial leads to the Cambodian authorities following which the Indian nationals were rescued. India has repeatedly advised its citizens not to fall into the trap of fake recruitment agents who are reportedly operating from south-east Asian nations.