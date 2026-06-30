65-yr-Old Awarded Death Penalty In Narsapur Child Rape-Murder Case

Mumbai: A special fast-track court on Monday sentenced 65-year-old casual laborer Bhimrao Prabhakar Kamble to death for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Bhor taluka of Pune. Judge S.R. Salunkhe ruled that the barbaric nature of the crime qualified it as a “rarest of rare” case warranting capital punishment.

The crime took place on May 1, 2026, in Nasrapur village of Pune, where the victim was visiting her grandmother for summer vacation. Kamble lured the child to a nearby cowshed on the pretext of showing her a newborn calf, where he sexually assaulted and murdered her before hiding the body. Local villagers apprehended Kamble and handed him over to the police later that afternoon.

The crime triggered widespread public outrage, including an impromptu blockade on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. In response, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assigned the matter to a special fast-track court.

The prosecution’s case relied on CCTV footage showing Kamble leading the child toward the cowshed, alongside a chain of forensic evidence and a post-mortem report confirming the assault. Because no independent attorney would take the case, the court appointed a legal aid defense counsel to represent Kamble.

Regarding the verdict, Judge Salunkhe cited 12 different national precedents, noting that all legal aspects were thoroughly examined within the constitutional framework. The court stated the crime was committed with a cold-blooded, calculated plan, and took into consideration the cruelty of the act and its severe impact on society.

“Although the accused is 65 years old, no leniency can be shown to him, as his lust persists even at this age. There are several reasons behind awarding the death penalty in this crime. The act of the accused is uncommon. At the time of the incident, the little girl was completely helpless,” the judge said.

The court further detailed Kamble’s history of sexual harassment allegations, noting he showed no remorse and was beyond reformation. “The victim was a mere three-year-old child. Even after murdering her, Kamble continued to assault her... Previously, at the age of 53, he had assaulted a girl within his family, and he had also attacked an elderly woman. This is a rarest of rare case,” it noted.

Following the verdict, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis telephoned Pune District Superintendent of Police and Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar to congratulate them, commending the investigative agencies for concluding the trial in record time.

Expressing satisfaction over the court verdict, Mr. Fadnavis said, “The court has taken a highly appropriate decision; such monsters have absolutely no right to live in society. My heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Court.”