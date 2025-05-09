6-days ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Tour’ To Be Launched On June 9

Mumbai: As Maharashtra commemorates the 245th death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Railway authorities have developed “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj circuit tour” in the state in collaboration with Maharashtra tourism department. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will flag off the first train on June 9 from CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). The train will cover Raigad, Shivneri, Pratapgarh and Panhala forts in six days.

The Maharashtra government and Union railway ministry have joined hands to develop the circuit, which will showcase the glorious history of the Maratha empire under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also cover pilgrimage sites in the state. Earlier, there was a plan to start the train in July from New Delhi, but the chief minister insisted on commencing the special train from Maharashtra, said a senior official.

Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager of IRCTC (West Zone) said, “We want to showcase the significant places in the circuit tour of six days, In the circuit tour, the first destination will be Raigad fort, which is known for the eponymous hill fort where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation (Rajyabhishek) had taken place. The tourists will also be taken to Shivsrushti-largest theme park showcasing the legend of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The tourist will watch the life story of the Maratha ruler in 3D. They will be taken to Shivneri fort in Junnar city, which is the birthplace of Maharaj. They will also be taken to Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga temple in Pune.”