₹58.6 lakh gutka seized in Thane; driver arrested

The gang sold gutka packets at a price higher than the MRP. (Representational Image) The gang sold gutka packets at a price higher than the MRP. (Representational Image)

Authorities seized gutka worth ₹58.6 lakh from a tempo during a routine check in Thane, Maharashtra,. The banned substance was discovered by police in the vehicle, leading to the arrest of the tempo driver.

Officials stated that the gutka, prohibited in the state due to health risks, was being transported illegally. The arrested driver is being questioned to uncover the source and intended destination of the contraband. Further investigations are underway to identify others involved in the smuggling operation.



