58.22% Voter Turnout in Maharashtra, 67.59% in Jharkhand by 5 PM

As of 5 PM on Wednesday, voter turnout in Maharashtra's assembly elections reached 58.22%, while Jharkhand reported a turnout of 67.59% in the second and final phase of its polls. The data, confirmed by official sources, reflects a significant level of participation in both states.

In Maharashtra, polling for the 288 assembly seats has been steady despite minor setbacks, including issues with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at some booths. Authorities quickly addressed these technical glitches, ensuring that the voting process continued without substantial delays​.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, which is conducting elections for 38 assembly seats, the voter turnout has been notably higher. The state's election officials have also worked to manage any logistical challenges, ensuring that voters can cast their ballots without disruptions​.�

Both states are witnessing robust participation, signaling a strong democratic engagement amid various challenges.