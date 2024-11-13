500K seniors enroll in Ayushman Bharat's healthcare scheme
Over 500,000 seniors across India have now enrolled for Ayushman cards, with states like Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh seeing the highest application numbers. The Ayushman Bharat program recently extended its health coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to include seniors over 70 years old. This inclusion enables eligible seniors to access health insurance up to ₹5 lakh annually per family without income criteria, enhancing access to critical healthcare services for vulnerable older adults.
With an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card, seniors can access cashless treatment in empaneled hospitals for various services, including major surgeries and hospitalizations. The digital ABHA card also integrates with a national database to streamline health record management, making healthcare more accessible for seniors.
Seniors can apply for the Ayushman Bharat card through hospitals, public health departments, or online via the National Health Authority (NHA) portal. Prime Minister Modi emphasized this initiative's importance in bridging healthcare access gaps for seniors, further supporting the government's aim to improve healthcare reach across India’s aging population.