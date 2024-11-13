500K seniors enroll in Ayushman Bharat's healthcare scheme

With an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card, seniors can access cashless treatment in empaneled hospitals for various services, including major surgeries and hospitalizations. The digital ABHA card also integrates with a national database to streamline health record management, making healthcare more accessible for seniors.

Seniors can apply for the Ayushman Bharat card through hospitals, public health departments, or online via the National Health Authority (NHA) portal. Prime Minister Modi emphasized this initiative's importance in bridging healthcare access gaps for seniors, further supporting the government's aim to improve healthcare reach across India’s aging population.