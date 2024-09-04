500 Turtles Rescued in Odisha’s Malkangiri, Four Persons Arrested

Bhubaneswar: Officials of Odisha forest department on Wednesday rescued as many as 500 live turtles in Malkangiri district.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident.



As per reports, the turtles were being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to the Chitrakonda area in Malkangiri in two trucks. Both the vehicles have also been seized.



Acting on a tip-off, the forest department officials intercepted the vehicles. The accused were reportedly smuggling the turtles in vehicles that were laden with fertilisers.



Following the arrest of the accused and seizure of the vehicles, the forest department has started an investigation to trace the root of the smuggling racket.

