₹50 lakh seized from tyre in Jharkhand

A video showing Income Tax officials and security personnel removing the cash from the tyre has circulated on social media, with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accusing the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its ally, Congress, of attempting to influence the elections with illicit funds. "If you want to see corruption and piles of money, come to Jharkhand," Dubey wrote on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting the seized money was linked to election malpractice. BJP Jharkhand President Babulal Marandi also shared the video, further accusing the Congress and JMM of using "money power" in the polls.

The first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections saw a 64.86 per cent voter turnout. The Election Commission has been proactive in seizing illicit funds and materials; to date, ₹10.46 crore in cash, ₹7.15 crore in liquor, and ₹8.99 crore in drugs have been recovered. The Election Commission continues to stress its commitment to 'zero tolerance' toward election inducements.