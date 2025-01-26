₹50 Lakh Cash, gold stolen from Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik's home

A shocking burglary was reported at the residence of senior Congress leader and former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik late Saturday night. According to police, a miscreant allegedly looted cash and gold ornaments worth ₹50 lakh from Patnaik's house in Bargarh district, leaving the local community stunned.

The burglary reportedly took place while the family was asleep. The thief is suspected to have gained entry by breaking the lock of the main entrance. Upon discovering the incident on Sunday morning, the family immediately informed the police.

“We have registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the miscreant carefully planned the theft and specifically targeted the valuables," a senior police official said. The stolen items reportedly include a significant amount of gold jewelry, along with cash kept in the house for personal and official purposes.

Patnaik, a prominent figure in Odisha's political landscape, has served as the OPCC president twice and has been instrumental in state politics for decades. Speaking about the incident, Patnaik said, “We are cooperating with the authorities to bring the culprit to justice. Such incidents highlight the need for enhanced security measures.”

The police have formed special teams to track down the accused and recover the stolen property. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed, and local residents are being questioned for potential leads.