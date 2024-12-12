50 Arrested in Connection With Parbhani Riots

Mumbai: The police have arrested 50 people in connection with Parbhani violence, which took place in reaction to the vandalisation of a replica of the Constitution held by the statue of B.R. Ambedkar. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the violence stating that prompt action had been taken against the perpetrator.

“The mentally unstable man involved in the vandalising of the replica was arrested promptly. Still, despite action being taken, there was violence. This is not acceptable. Protests can be held by abiding by the Constitution,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

A bandh was called on Wednesday to protest the incident, but the situation spiraled out of control as mobs engaged in arson and vandalism, damaging over 20 vehicles, shops, and even the district collector’s office.

Inspector General of Police Shahji Umap said authorities were reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible. “We are going through the footage, and action will be taken against all those responsible. The intention of the agitators will also be probed,” he said.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare criticised the government’s response, alleging targeted actions against Ambedkar’s followers in the aftermath of the violence. “The disrespect shown to the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution in Parbhani is highly condemnable and shameful,” Andhare said, while also raising concerns about the state’s law and order given the absence of a home minister.

Referring to the destruction caused due to the protests, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the local shopkeepers should have positively responded to the call of bandh. “The Constitution (replica) was desecrated and in such circumstances, there was bound to be a reaction. When Dalit groups had given a call for bandh, the police should have taken precautionary steps. The shopkeepers should have been given an idea about this. Shopkeepers too should have taken cognisance of the bandh, but when some of them continued to keep their shops open, some protesters took steps to shut the shops,” Ms Andhare said.

State Congress president Nana Patole demanded suspension of the Parbhani Superintendent of Police and stringent punishment for those behind the ‘desecration’ of the Constitution replica. He said the Congress Party would question the government on this incident in the Nagpur Assembly session.

“While Parbhani was burning in turmoil, the Chief Minister and the two Deputy Chief Ministers were busy dividing ministries and portfolios. This government has no concern for the state's well-being. The presence of people in power who do not respect the Constitution is leading to such incidents,” the Congress leader said.