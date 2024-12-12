5-year-old dies after 57-hour borewell rescue effort in Rajasthan

Dausa:�Five-year-old Aryan, who fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Kalikhad village, Dausa district, on December 9, succumbed despite a 56-hour-long rescue operation. He was pronounced dead shortly after being rescued and rushed to a hospital late Wednesday night.

Aryan accidentally fell into the uncovered borewell, located just 100 feet from his house, while playing in front of his mother around 3 p.m. on Saturday. Rescue efforts began immediately, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities working tirelessly to save him.

Despite the teams’ heroic efforts, Aryan was found unresponsive when retrieved. Doctors at the hospital confirmed his death shortly after his arrival. Chief Medical Officer Deepak Sharma stated that Aryan likely sustained fatal injuries upon falling. "It seems he hit a hard object, and the prolonged lack of food, water, and harsh conditions inside the borewell may have contributed to his death," Sharma added. The exact time of death will be determined after the post-mortem report.

The rescue operation faced significant challenges. Movement from Aryan ceased around 2 a.m. Monday, despite continuous oxygen being supplied. An umbrella was deployed beneath him to prevent further descent. The operation was delayed when a piling machine broke down, forcing rescuers to use makeshift tools before resuming with a second machine.

Aryan’s tragic death has sparked outrage over uncovered borewells, a persistent safety hazard in rural India. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences to Aryan’s family and promised stricter regulations to prevent such accidents.

The tragedy has cast a pall of grief over the community, with Aryan’s story gripping the nation and reigniting calls for urgent reforms to address this recurring issue.