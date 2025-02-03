5 crore people likely to take holy dip at Prayagraj during Amrit Snan on Monday

New Delhi: With five crore people expected to take a holy dip during the final ‘Amrit Snan’ at the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, top Uttar Pradesh government officials stressed total compliance with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive of “zero-error.”

Several steps have been taken to ensure the event remains incident-free on Basant Panchami on Monday, a PTI report said.

“Operation Eleven” has been implemented for crowd management, one-way traffic system has been put in place in the mela area, barricades have been raised, and additional police forces deployed, particularly on pontoon bridges, to avoid any mishap.

Other measures include increased security at the New Yamuna and Shastri bridges, deployment of armed state and central police forces at major crowd points like Tikarmafi Turn and Phaphamau Bridge, and strategic traffic diversions.

The measures come against the backdrop of 30 pilgrims dying during a stampede last week.

Rail and bus operations have been streamlined, with additional trains and shuttle services for devotees. The Prayag Junction and key city intersections are under heightened security, while extra forces including Rapid Action Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel, have been stationed at sensitive locations.

The government aims a “zero-error” safety approach, ensuring an orderly and secure 'Amrit Snan' experience, according to an official statement.

Senior IAS officers Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami, who were part of the team that successfully conducted the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, have been called in to oversee the smooth conduct of the Mela. They have joined Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand, forming a trio that was part of the mega fair six years ago.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj on Saturday, his first since the tragic crowd crush at Sangam Nose on Mauni Amavasya (January 29). Police said overcrowding caused the stampede as the devotees jostled for space, breaking a barrier and falling onto those sitting and waiting on the other side to take a holy dip.

On that day, more than seven crore people had taken the holy dip — the highest for any single day.

Adityanath inspected the incident site and went to hospitals to check on the condition of the injured. He also reviewed the Basant Panchami snan preparations and instructed officials to ensure the event is executed “without any errors”.