5 Bangladeshi women held for illegal stay in Thane

Thane: Police have arrested five Bangladeshi women for staying illegally in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip, personnel of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar crime branch's anti-human trafficking cell raided two residential premises in Mira Road and Naya Nagar areas on Tuesday.

They took the help of interpreters to communicate with the women who were found to be occupying a couple of rooms there, senior police inspector Samir Ahirrao said. The police apprehended two Bangladeshi women from Mira Road and three others from Naya Nagar where they had come for work, he said.

The women did not possess any valid documents for stay in India, the official said. Two FIRs were registered against them at the Mira Road and Naya Nagar police stations under the provisions of the Foreign Nationals Act and the Indian Passport Act, he added.