47 kg ganja, Rs 41.87 lakh seized by police in Bengal

Memari: Police seized 47 kg of ganja and Rs 41.87 lakh in cash from West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a cattle shed in the Memari area on Wednesday and seized the ganja and cash.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arka Banerjee said, "Of the two confiscated sacks one contained small and medium pouches of ganja, while the other had one-kg packets. We also seized over Rs 41 lakh in cash."

The cash was in the denomination of Rs 500, Rs 100 and Rs 20, Banerjee added.