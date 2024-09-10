46 pc of world’s digital transaction volume is in India: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the first Foundation Day program of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and launched key initiatives for prevention of cyber crime. He dedicated the Cyber ​​Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) to the nation and launched the Samanvay platform (Joint Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Facility System).



Amit Shah also inaugurated the ‘Cyber ​​Commandos’ program and Suspect Registry. The Union Home Minister also unveiled the new logo, vision and mission of I4C. In his address, Amit Shah underlined that I4C was established in 2015 under the ‘Safe Cyber ​​Space’ campaign on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since then it is continuously moving towards becoming a strong pillar of a cyber secured India.

He added that in the nine-year journey from 2015 to 2024, this idea turned into an initiative and then into an institution and now it is moving towards becoming a huge pillar of a cyber secured India. The Union Home Minister said that development of any country is impossible without cyber security. He said that technology proves to be a blessing for human life and today technology is being used extensively in all new initiatives. He said that the increasing use of technology is also creating many threats and that is why cyber security is no longer limited to the digital world but has also become an important aspect of national security.

Shah said that platforms like I4C can make a huge contribution in dealing with such threats. He called upon I4C to continue awareness, coordination and joint efforts with the concerned stakeholders. The Home Minister said that no single institution can keep cyber space secured single-handedly. This is possible only when many stakeholders come on the same platform and move forward on the same method and path

Amit Shah said that four major cyber platforms of I4C have also been launched here today. He said that Cyber ​​Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) was a vision of the Prime Minister. He said that along with this, Cyber ​​Commando, Samanvay platform and Suspect Registry have also been inaugurated today.

Amit Shah said that in a vast country like India, having a separate Cyber Suspect Registry for each state would not serve any purpose because States have their own boundaries but cyber criminals have no boundaries. He said that it was the need of the hour to create a Suspect Registry at the national level and connect states with it to create a common platform to fight cyber crime.

Amit Shah added that this initiative will help us a lot in preventing cyber crimes in the coming days. He said that from today onwards, I4C is also starting a public awareness campaign and added that efforts will be made to speed up this campaign through more than 72 TV channels, 190 Radio FM channels, cinema halls and many other platforms in the country.

He said that this campaign cannot be successful unless the victim knows how to avoid cyber crime. Amit Shah said that creating awareness about the cyber crime helpline 1930 and other platforms of I4C will increase its utility and help us prevent cyber crimes. The Home Minister requested all the state governments to join this campaign and spread awareness in villages and cities.

The Home Minister said CFMC has also been inaugurated with the idea of ​​​​bringing banks, financial institutions, telecom companies, Internet Service Providers and police on a single platform and this will become a major platform for prevention of cyber crime in the coming days.

He said that CFMC should work to identify the modus operandi (MO) of cyber criminals using different data and prevent it. Amit Shah said that under the Cyber ​​Commando programme, a target has been set to prepare about 5,000 cyber commandos in five years.

Amit Shah said that ‘duty to share’ instead of ‘need to know’ is the need of the hour and for this nothing can be more effective than the Samanvay platform. He added that the Samanvay platform has been taken forward with a data-driven approach and this is the first attempt in the country to create a shared data repository.

The Home Minister said that the four initiatives launched today have been taken together by I4C and the police across the country, they will make a huge contribution in making the fight against cyber crime more robust, effective and successful.

The Union Home Minister said that the number of internet users in the country was 25 crores on March 31, 2014, which is 95 crores on March 31 2024. He said that due to the increase in downloading speed and reduction in cost, data consumption has also increased a lot.

He said that earlier the average usage was 0.26 GB which has increased by almost 78 times to 20.27 GB today. Amit Shah added that due to the Digital India initiative, many facilities have become online in the country. He said that 35 crore Jan Dhan accounts, 36 crore Rupay debit cards, transactions worth Rs 20 lakh 64000 crore have been done digitally in 2024.

He said that 46 per cent of the world's digital transaction volume is taking place in India today. The Home Minister added that when digital accounts and digital transactions increase, the need for protection from digital fraud also increases a lot.

Amit Shah said that in 2014, only 600 panchayats of the country were connected to the internet, whereas 2,13,000 panchayats are connected with the internet today. He said that with the increase in digital transactions and use of digital data, the responsibility of securing it from cyber fraud has also increased. He said that we are facing many challenges like sale of important personal data by cyber criminals, online harassment, women and child abuse, fake news and tool kits, misinformation campaigns and, even today, we need to do a lot to deal with them.