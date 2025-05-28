44 MLAs Ready To Form New Government In Manipur, BJP Leader Claims

A group of 10 NDA MLAs led by BJP legislator Thokchom Radheshyam Singh on Wednesday met Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan and later claimed that they have the support of 44 MLAs who are prepared to form a popular government in the state.The legislators who were the part of delegation included BJP’s Yumnam Radheshyam Singh, Thockchom Radheshyam Singh, Lourembam Rameshwar Meitei, Thangjam Arunkumar, Raghumani Singh, Kongkham Robindro Singh, and Paonam Brojen Singh, NPP’s Sheikh Noorul Hassan and Janghemliung and Independent Sapam Nishikanta. Nine of the MLAs are from the Meitei-majority Valley, while Panmei is a Naga.BJP MLA Thockchom Radheshyam Singh told reporters, “We have conveyed to the Governor that 44 MLAs are ready to form a government as per the wishes of the people. We also discussed what solutions can be there for the issue.”

Pointing out that the governor noted that they would initiate actions in the best interests of the people, he said, “We conveyed the opinion of the people of the state as President’s Rule is an emergency move, and it should be the last option. If the new popular government fails, you can reimpose President’s Rule again.”He asserted that they have the support of all the MLAs in the Manipur Legislative Assembly except the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs and five Congress MLAs. The Manipur Legislative Assembly has 60 seats, of which one is vacant owing to the death of an MLA.It is significant that on April 29, a group of 21 NDA MLAs had submitted letters to both the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister seeking the installation of a popular government in the state. These did not include former CM N Biren Singh or the circle of MLAs close to him. The 10 MLAs who met the Governor on Wednesday were among the 21.In the letter, they had written that there had been “no visible actions to bring peace and normalcy in the state” since the imposition of President’s Rule on February 13, and that “installation of a popular government is the only means to bring peace and normalcy in Manipur.”He also clarified that they have neither proposed nor carried any specific name for leadership. “We handed over that letter to the Governor to say that we had already written to thePrime Minister on this issue earlier. All 44 MLAs are united in favour of the formation of a popular government in the state. We have to respect the demand from the public. We have not proposed the name of any individual to lead the government. The Centre can select a leader of its choice,” he said.