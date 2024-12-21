40 kgs silver, cash seized from ex-constable's house in MP

The former constable, whose name has not been disclosed, is under investigation for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The raid was part of a larger crackdown on corruption and financial irregularities involving government officials in the state.

During the search, investigators reportedly found silver bars and ornaments hidden in various parts of the house. In addition to the silver, stacks of cash were discovered, though the exact amount has yet to be disclosed. Officials are also examining property documents and other valuables seized during the operation.

The EOW stated that preliminary evidence suggests the former constable used his position to demand bribes and engage in corrupt practices over several years. “The scale of assets uncovered indicates a systematic misuse of power and illicit financial activities,” said an official involved in the investigation.

This is not the first case of disproportionate assets being unearthed in Madhya Pradesh, where several similar raids have exposed corruption among government officials.

Authorities are now tracing the financial trail and verifying the source of the seized assets. Legal proceedings against the former constable are expected to follow, with potential charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with citizens demanding stricter action against corrupt officials to ensure accountability within government departments.