40 elephants, 5 leopards died in 5 months: Minister tells Odisha assembly

Bhubaneswar: Altogether 40 elephants, five leopards and 200 other wildlife species have died in Odisha in about five months from July, the assembly was informed by a minister on Tuesday.

Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, in a reply to a written question by BJD member Tushar Kanti Behera in the assembly, said departmental inquiries have been conducted into the deaths of elephants and leopards.

He said the wild animals died between July 1 and November 20 this year. At least 26 people have been arrested in connection with the elephant deaths, and two forest guards and a forester have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duties, the minister said.

Fourteen people were arrested in case of leopard deaths, he said. Khuntia also informed the House that special initiatives such as upgradation of habitats, tree plantation, creation of artificial water bodies, safety from wildfire, anti-poaching camps, bird protection camps, forest patrolling, monitoring movements of wild animals, anti-poaching squad deployment and public awareness are being undertaken to prevent elephant and leopard fatalities in the state, he said.

Replying to another question by BJD member Sanatan Mahakud, the minister said elephant attacks in the state have also left 509 people injured during the period. Herds of elephants have destroyed crops over 73,620 acres of land and damaged 10,259 houses.

Khuntia stated that people also face attacks from wild animals other than elephants. In Kendrapara district, crocodiles killed 22 people over the past five years, particularly in the Brahmani, Baitarani, and Kharasrota rivers. All such incidents took place when the water level rose in these rivers during monsoon, he added.