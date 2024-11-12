 Top
4 women die in mound collapse in UP's Kasganj

Deccan Chronicle
12 Nov 2024 12:06 PM IST
Kasganj/Agra (UP): Four women died after getting buried in a mound of mud in an area under the Kotwali Police Station of Kasganj on Tuesday, an official said. Kasganj Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajiv Agarwal told reporters that the women had gone to collect soil for some function at their house. While collecting soil, a mud wall fell on them. Of the nine people who were rushed to a hospital, four died, he said. Two wounded have been referred to Aligarh for treatment.


