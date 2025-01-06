4 tourists fall in frozen Sela Lake in Arunachal while attempting to walk

Itanagar:�Four tourists fell into the frozen Sela Lake in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, while attempting to walk on its icy surface, an official said on Monday. However, they were safely pulled out of the icy water, the district official said.

At Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh. My advice to tourists: Walk on the Frozen Lakes with experienced people, drive carefully on slippery snow roads and be aware of snow avalanche. Temperatures is freezing so wear warm clothes and enjoy. Your safety is important. pic.twitter.com/UWz8xOzd57 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 5, 2025

The incident took place at the scenic lake, located at an altitude of 14,000 feet on Sunday, when the four tourists from Assam, including one woman, ventured onto the frozen surface despite clear risks. Fortunately, their companions acted quickly, pulling them out of the icy water and preventing a tragedy, the official said.