4 Semiconductor Manufacturing Units in Odisha, Punjab, AP Cleared With an Outlay of Rs 4600 Cr

New Delhi: As part of India’s semiconductor mission, the Centre on Tuesday cleared four semiconductor-manufacturing units in Odisha, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh with an outlay of Rs 4600 crore. With the move of the government, the semiconductor ecosystem in India is gaining momentum as already-approved six previous projects are currently at different implementation stages in the country. Besides, the cabinet also approved a hydroelectric project in the state of Arunachal Pradesh with an outlay of Rs 8146 crore, which will be completed in 72 months.

Briefing the media, information & broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Union Cabinet has approved four semiconductor projects, entailing a total investment of Rs 4,594 crore for Odisha, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. The proposals have been approved under the India Semiconductor Mission, which has an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore to provide financial support for setting up chip manufacturing facilities in the country.

The minister also said that a silicon carbide semiconductor plant would be set up in Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 2,066 crore by SiCsem Pvt Ltd. “Silicon carbide is a very robust material and can sustain at high temperatures. Silicon carbide is used in our missiles, satellites, telecom towers, rockets, railway engines, etc,” Vaishnaw said.

The minister further said that the plant will have a capacity to produce 9.6 crore chips per year. “The government also approved US chip major Intel-backed 3D glass semiconductor manufacturing unit in Odisha with an investment of Rs 1,943 crore. The plant will be set up by Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd with an annual production capacity of 5 crore units,” he said, adding that the project will be backed by US firm Lockheed Martin as well.

Besides, the cabinet also gave a go-ahead to chip packaging plant in Andhra Pradesh, which will be set up by Advanced System in Package Technologies with an investment of Rs 468 crore, was also approved by the Cabinet. It will have a capacity to produce 9.6 crore chips per year. Also, a semiconductor project of electronics component maker firm Continental Device India Ltd (CDIL) has been approved. The facility will be set up in Punjab with an investment of Rs 117 crore, having an annual production capacity of 15.8 crore units.

Meanwhile, the government also approved an investment of Rs 8146.21 crore for the construction of a 700 MW Tato-II hydroelectric project in Shi Yomi District of Arunachal Pradesh. The estimated completion period for the project is 72 months and the project with an installed capacity of 700 MW (4 x 175 MW) would produce 2,738.06 million units of energy, an official statement said.

The power generated from the project will help improve the electricity supply position in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and will also help in balancing the national Grid. “The project will be implemented through a joint venture firm between North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh,” it said.