4 Naxalites with cumulative bounty of Rs 12 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh

Manjhi was the eighth BJP leader to have been killed by Maoists in the state in the past one year. (AFP PHOTO / Noah SEELAM)

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): Four Naxalites, involved in several incidents of violence and carrying a collective reward of Rs 12 lakh on their heads, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Thursday, police said.



The cadres, including two women, turned themselves in before senior police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel while stating they were disappointed by the atrocities committed by Maoists and disapproved of the "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, an official said. They were also impressed by the state government's Naxalite elimination policy and welfare schemes, he said.

Among the four, Sitaay Korram alias Surjanna was the Kuemari local organisation squad (LOS) commander under the North Bastar division of Naxalites and carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on her head, the official said.

Surjanna joined the Naxal outfit in 2007. She was involved in several incidents of violence between 2007 and 2024, including the 2010 attack in Narayanpur district in which 27 security personnel were killed and the 2013 attack on a police patrolling party in Kanker where a cop was killed, he said.

Lukku Punem alias Naresh, who also carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was the Kuemari area committee member, the official said. Sarita Sori alias Anju and Ganga Dirdo alias Sagar were active as members of the Kuemari LOS and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, he said. The duo and Naresh were also involved in several incidents of violence for a long time, he added. The four cadres were provided an assistance of Rs 25,000 each and will be rehabilitated as per the government's policy, the official said.