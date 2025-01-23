4 celebrities receive threats in email, police trace IP address to Pakistan

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police are investigating the threat emails received by some celebrities including Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Sugandha Mishra and Remo D’Souza. The emails have “cautioned” these celebrities that their activities are being monitored and they should “take the matter seriously”. Rajpal Yadav’s wife has approached the Amboli Police station with a complaint. Following this, the complaint has been registered.

As per the complaint, Rajpal and his family were targeted in the threat mail. The police said the email was sent on December 14, 2024. However, the case was registered three days later, after the actor discovered the email in his spam folder. Following this, we have taken a serious cognisance of it,” the officer said.

Sugandha Mishra and Remo D’Souza had also received the similar threat email two days ago. “The preliminary investigation has found that the IP address of the mail was from Pakistan. “We are collecting more information in this regard. Since the issue can be international level, we are having discussions. No arrest has been made yet,” the officer said.

Senior Police Inspector Sadashiv Nikam said, “We have registered an FIR considering the seriousness of the matter. We are also collecting the technical details for the investigation. The IP address of the mail has been found to be connected to Pakistan. The sender is pretending to be a member of the Bishnoi gang. Rajpal Yadav has been asked to communicate to Kapil Sharma that they are keeping a watch on his movement.”

Mr. Nikam also said that they are investigating from all angles and would give more information soon.

The email reportedly stated, “We have been monitoring your recent activities, and we believe it is imperative that we bring a sensitive matter to your attention. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you.” It also asked the actors to treat the message with the utmost seriousness and confidentiality.

According to the police, the photographs of singer Sidhu Moosewala and politician Baba Siddique, who were shot dead allegedly by Bishnoi gang members, were attached with the email.