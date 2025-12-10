4 Bomb-Disposal Squad Personnel Killed in Road Mishap in MP, Police Dog Escapes Unhurt

Bhopal: Four personnel of a bomb disposal squad of Madhya Pradesh police were on Wednesday killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling had a head-on-collision with a truck on the National Highway in Sagar district in the state.

A police constable was injured in the incident. He was rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

A sniffer dog constituting the bomb detection and disposal squad however escaped unhurt, police said.

The incident took place at around four am on National Highway-44 between Bandri and Malthone, in-charge of Bandri police station Sumer Jagat said.

The security personnel were returning to Morena from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh after conducting an anti-Naxal operation, police said.